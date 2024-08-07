Intel’s Missed OpenAI Opportunity: A Billion-Dollar Blunder

Intel’s (INTC) missed opportunity with OpenAI in the late 2010s marks one of several strategic missteps as the tech giant grapples with its diminished role in the AI-driven market. In 2017 and 2018, Intel had the chance to buy a stake in OpenAI, a fledgling non-profit at the time, for $1 billion. The deal, which included providing hardware at cost, was ultimately rejected by Intel’s then-CEO Bob Swan, who doubted the near-term market potential of generative AI models.





The repercussions of this decision have been significant. OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT in 2022, has soared to a valuation of approximately $80 billion. Conversely, Intel’s stock suffered a historic plunge last week, losing more than a quarter of its value in one day. The company now finds itself trailing behind AI chip leaders like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD). Despite these setbacks, Intel is pressing forward with new AI chip offerings, including its Gaudi and Falcon Shores models, slated for release in the next few years.





Intel’s internal struggles have been compounded by the successes of competitors. Nvidia’s GPUs, originally designed for gaming, have become the backbone of modern AI systems. The GPU architecture’s ability to handle parallel computations has proven far more efficient for AI applications than Intel’s CPU-focused approach. This technological edge has allowed Nvidia to capture a significant portion of the AI chip market, leaving Intel to play catch-up.Despite these challenges, Intel’s current CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic. He has highlighted the company’s upcoming AI chips and their potential to outperform competitors. Intel’s recent acquisitions, such as Habana Labs, are part of a broader strategy to re-establish itself as a major player in the AI market. However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges, and Intel’s ability to reclaim its former glory remains uncertain.

