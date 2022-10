(RTTNews) - Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) shares are falling more than 59 percent on Monday morning after the company closed its $20.24 million IPO on Nasdaq on Friday. The shares closed at $6.51 and thereafter started declining.

Currently, shares are at $2.63, down 59.48 percent from the previous close of $6.51 on a volume of 3,945,069.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.