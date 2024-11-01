News & Insights

Intelligent Group Reports Robust H1 2024 Growth

November 01, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Intelligent Group Ltd (INTJ) has released an update.

Intelligent Group Limited, a prominent financial public relations firm in Hong Kong, reported a 27.3% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, driven by strong demand for its services following a Chinese interest rate cut. The company’s diverse client base, including new listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, has bolstered its market position and contributed to a net profit of HKD 1.2 million. With a focus on enhancing service quality and expanding its market share, Intelligent Group remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.

