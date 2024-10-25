News & Insights

Intellia Therapeutics Advances with Promising Phase 2 Results

October 25, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Intellia Therapeutics ( (NTLA) ) has provided an announcement.

Intellia Therapeutics has announced promising Phase 2 results for NTLA-2002, a CRISPR-based gene editing therapy aimed at treating hereditary angioedema (HAE). The study showed that a single 50 mg dose significantly reduced attack rates and could potentially offer a functional cure, with most patients remaining attack-free for months. The treatment was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events, paving the way for the pivotal Phase 3 HAELO study. These findings suggest NTLA-2002 might transform HAE treatment, offering hope for eliminating the need for chronic therapies.

For an in-depth examination of NTLA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

