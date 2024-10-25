Intellia Therapeutics Advances with Promising Phase 2 Results

Intellia Therapeutics ( (NTLA) ) has provided an announcement.

Intellia Therapeutics has announced promising Phase 2 results for NTLA-2002, a CRISPR-based gene editing therapy aimed at treating hereditary angioedema (HAE). The study showed that a single 50 mg dose significantly reduced attack rates and could potentially offer a functional cure, with most patients remaining attack-free for months. The treatment was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events, paving the way for the pivotal Phase 3 HAELO study. These findings suggest NTLA-2002 might transform HAE treatment, offering hope for eliminating the need for chronic therapies.

For an in-depth examination of NTLA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.