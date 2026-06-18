Intel vs. Qualcomm: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Intel is shifting its business model to emphasize foundry services for the broader chip industry.

Qualcomm maintains a strong position in the mobile market with significant growth in automotive and wireless technology.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio in 2026?

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Semiconductors power everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence. As the global landscape shifts, choosing between Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) requires a look at their very different paths toward growth.

Intel is transitioning from a traditional chipmaker to a massive manufacturing foundry. Qualcomm remains a leader in mobile connectivity and is expanding its reach into the automotive and computing sectors. Both companies are vital to the tech world but offer very different financial profiles.

The case for Intel

Intel designs and manufactures chips among tech stocks, operating its own factories through its foundry services. The company serves massive markets including personal computers, data centers, and automotive systems through its Mobileye subsidiary. Its strategy hinges on becoming a major foundry for other chip designers globally.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $52.9 billion. The company reported a net loss of $60 million for the period, leading to a negative net margin of roughly 0.1%. Net margin measures how much of every dollar earned remains as profit after all expenses, and this negative figure reflects the costs of its ongoing transition.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.4x, and the current ratio is close to 2.0x.

The case for Qualcomm

Qualcomm focuses on wireless technologies, mobile chips, automotive, and edge/IoT computing. It has significant customer concentration, as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi each accounted for 10% or more of revenue in fiscal 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially if these partners develop their own internal chips.

In FY 2025, revenue reached close to $44.3 billion, a growth of approximately 13.7% over the previous year. The company generated net income of nearly $5.5 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 12.5%. This growth highlights the company's ability to capitalize on the transition to more advanced wireless standards and expanded computing needs.

Based on its September 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.8x, measuring total debt against shareholder equity. The current ratio is close to 2.8x, suggesting a strong ability to cover immediate liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $12.8 billion, which is the cash left after all capital spending.

Risk profile comparison

Intel faces significant competition and technological disruption as it tries to regain its manufacturing lead from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. It also deals with the complexities of managing a massive foundry business while navigating regulatory and litigation risks in theglobal market Any delays in its product roadmap could lead to further market share losses in the data center and PC segments.

Qualcomm depends heavily on a few large customers like Apple, which is working to replace external chips with in-house designs. It also faces geopolitical risks in China and competition from rivals like MediaTek or internal efforts at Alphabet and Meta Platforms. These pressures could force the company to lower its licensing fees or lose high-volume chip sales.

Valuation comparison

QUALCOMM looks cheaper due to its lower Forward P/E, which tracks price against future earnings estimates, and a lower P/S ratio, which compares price to sales.

Metric Intel QUALCOMM Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 114.2 1x 21.8x 28.7x P/S ratio 12.5x 5.1x 8.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The better choice between Intel and Qualcomm for 2026 depends on whether an investor wants a proven cash-generating business or a higher-risk turnaround. Based on the current financial comparison, Qualcomm appears to have the stronger setup.

Qualcomm still faces risks, particularly its reliance on major customers such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, as these companies are increasingly developing chips in-house. Despite this, Qualcomm enters 2026 with strong revenue growth, positive earnings, and significant free cash flow. In fiscal 2025, revenue grew approximately 14%, with net income of about $5.5 billion and free cash flow of $12.8 billion.

Intel presents a credible long-term opportunity if its foundry strategy succeeds, but this will require strong execution. In 2025, revenue was flat, the company reported a small net loss. Intel is therefore more reliant on a successful turnaround than on current performance.

Valuation metrics such as forward P/E and P/S also favor Qualcomm. This lower valuation is supported by stronger current fundamentals. While Intel may attract investors seeking turnaround potential, Qualcomm appears to be the more balanced choice so far in 2026.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.