Intel vs. IonQ: Comparing Revenue Trends Between Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing Chipmakers

Key Points

Intel continues to generate significantly higher total revenue, but IonQ shows much stronger positive momentum in recent periods.

Intel demonstrated relatively stable quarter-over-quarter performance for most of the tracked period, while IonQ experienced consistent and rapid sequential growth.

Investors should watch whether the massive revenue gap between the two companies remains steady or begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Intel: Steady Scale in Revenue

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) primarily generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling computing processors, graphics units, and edge computing systems to equipment manufacturers and service providers internationally.

It recently announced restructuring and workforce reductions to reduce organizational complexity, and for the quarter ended June 27, 2026, it reported a net income margin of approximately -68%.

IonQ: Accelerating Revenue Growth

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) primarily earns revenue by developing general-purpose quantum computing systems and providing access to them through prominent third-party and proprietary cloud services.

It launched a commercial satellite monitoring capability and secured a regional network agreement, while reporting an EBIT margin of approximately -420% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Monitoring revenue allows investors to evaluate a company's ability to attract customers and generate sales over time. This metric helps to measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Intel and Ionq

Quarter (Period End) Intel Revenue IonQ Revenue Q3 2024 $13.3 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) $12.4 million (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $14.3 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) $11.7 million (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $12.7 billion (period ended March 2025) $7.6 million (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $12.9 billion (period ended June 2025) $20.7 million (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $13.7 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) $39.9 million (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $13.7 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) $61.9 million (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $13.6 billion (period ended March 2026) $64.7 million (period ended March 2026) Q2 2026 $16.1 billion (period ended June 2026) Not yet reported

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

As the veteran technology company, Intel’s revenue towers over IonQ. However, despite the tailwind provided by the artificial intelligence boom, Intel has struggled to capitalize on the trend. That is, until CEO Lip-Bu Tan entered the picture in 2025.

Under Tan, Intel made new foundry deals and partnerships, such as its multi-year collaboration with Google parent Alphabet. Now, the company’s sales are showing revenue acceleration. In the first quarter, its sales of $13.6 billion represented 7% year-over-year growth. In Q2, its $16.1 billion was a 25% year-over-year increase. This indicates the changes under Tan are helping Intel to capture AI spending.

The up-and-coming IonQ is working on nascent quantum computing technology, which is why its sales are so much smaller than Intel’s. Even so, its revenue is accelerating at a far greater pace as organizations begin to adopt quantum computers. The company’s Q1 sales of $64.7 million represented a whopping 755% year-over-year increase.

IonQ is putting the pieces together to deliver comprehensive quantum computing solutions, from quantum cybersecurity to quantum computers in space. The company claims to be the first to launch a citywide quantum computing network in Geneva. If it can continue the current trend of rapid revenue growth, IonQ is poised to become a major player in the field.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Intel, and IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intel, and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.