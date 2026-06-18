Intel vs. Impinj: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Intel is aggressively expanding its foundry business and AI accelerator offerings to diversify beyond traditional PC and data center chips.

Impinj maintains a specialized lead in RAIN RFID technology, though its revenue remains highly concentrated among a small number of partners.

Should investors prioritize a legacy giant in transition or a niche innovator in the connectivity space?

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

Investors navigating the 2026 landscape often choose between established giants and niche innovators. Comparing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) reveals two very different paths toward capturing growth in the semiconductor market.

Intel remains a titan in central processors and is pivoting toward a massive foundry model to manufacture chips for others. Impinj focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT), using its specialized RFID technology to track billions of items. While they operate at opposite ends of the scale spectrum, both are vital players in global connectivity.

The case for Intel

Intel is one of the most well known semiconductor stocks, focusing on designing and manufacturing various processors for personal computers and data centers. It is also expanding into foundry services, where it builds chips for other companies, and artificial intelligence accelerators to compete in high growth areas. Intel serves a wide range of markets from client computing to edge networking and foundry customers.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached nearly $52.9 billion, representing a slight decline of 0.5% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of $267.0 million for the period. This represents a substantial improvement over the significantly larger net loss recorded in FY 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.4x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, where a lower number suggests the company uses less debt to fund its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short term obligations with current assets, is 2.0x. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was a negative $4.9 billion, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 25.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Impinj

Impinj provides specialized hardware and software for RAIN RFID, a technology that wirelessly connects everyday items to the internet. The company serves diverse industries such as retail, logistics, and healthcare by providing data on physical items. Three major customers accounted for nearly 61% of total revenue in 2025, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

For FY 2025, revenue was $361.1 million, which was a decrease of 1.4% from the prior fiscal year. The company recorded a net loss of $10.8 million during this time. This performance follows a period where the company shifted between profits and losses over several years.

On the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.6x. The current ratio is 2.7x, indicating the company has nearly three times more current assets than current liabilities to cover short term debts. Free cash flow for the year was $45.9 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented 94.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation.

Risk profile comparison

Intel faces a pending shareholder lawsuit related to a deal involving the U.S. government. The company also deals with significant market volatility and uncertainty stemming from the global semiconductor chip shortage environment. These factors can create unpredictable fluctuations in production schedules and revenue.

Impinj relies heavily on a few large customers and faces intense competition from established players like NXP Semiconductors. The company depends on limited third-party manufacturers, specifically Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, for its wafer supply. Global trade tariffs and export controls also pose a threat to its international operations. Furthermore, the company previously resolved patent litigation with NXP Semiconductors through a settlement.

Valuation comparison

Impinj trades at a lower multiple of its future Forward P/E estimates than Intel, while both companies carry a similar P/S ratio.

Metric Intel Impinj Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 108.0x 68.9x 37.6x P/S ratio 11.1x 10.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Picking between Intel and Impinj is a choice between the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence and the IoT. The rise of AI has been both a curse and boon for veteran semiconductor giant Intel. It struggled at first to capitalize on the AI boom, which contributed to a change in leadership with Lip-Bu Tan taking over as CEO in 2025.

Under Tan, Intel began making progress on its ambition to become a key player in the AI space. The result of its efforts are starting to show, with sales rising 7% year-over-year to $13.6 billion in its fiscal first quarter ended March 28. It formed key industry partnerships such as providing services to Elon Musk’s Terafab project.

Impinj’s focus on RAIN RFID has helped the company become a force in the IoT space. Its Q1 revenue of $74.25 million was a modest drop from the previous year’s $74.28 million, but management anticipates Q2 sales will increase to at least $103 million. That’s up from the $97.9 million made in Q2 last year.

With both companies showing promise, picking just one to invest in is a difficult choice. I like Intel and Impinj, but if I had to select one, I would go with Intel. Tan has helped the tech titan make a dramatic turnaround, and given the strong customer demand in the AI space, Intel’s fortunes look likely to continue improving.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, NXP Semiconductors, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.