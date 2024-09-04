Intel Unveils New Core Ultra Processors for AI PCs: Stock to Gain?

Intel Corporation INTC recently introduced the leading-edge Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors. The new family of processors marks an immense advancement in x86 processor technology, setting a new benchmark for graphics performance, improved security and power efficiency with unmatched AI computing capabilities.



The state-of-the-art features enabled by Intel's Core Ultra 200V will expedite the development and adoption of AI PCs. Intel is working with over 100 integrated software vendors and developers as part of its AI PC Acceleration Program to ensure broad software enablement and deliver the full potential of AI hardware to users. The processor incorporates Efficient cores (E cores) to seamlessly support more workloads, while its Performance cores (P core) enhance efficiency by optimizing power management. Its support for up to 120 total platform TOPS (tera operations per second) across a graphical processing unit, central processing unit and neural processing unit will ensure the most compatible, efficient AI experiences.



The processors are a productivity powerhouse and designed to support a wide range of advanced and demanding use cases, such as high-quality content development, improved gaming capabilities and innovative video presentations leveraging AI native optimizations. Cutting-edge features like AI-driven protection against malicious software and AI deep fake video detection significantly augment security posture against emerging threats.



Intel’s breakthrough x86 processors are set to power the industry’s most advanced AI PCs with more than 80 consumer designs from around 20 major global manufacturing partners worldwide, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Samsung and more.

Will This Product Launch Drive INTC’s Share Performance?

Despite undertaking various strategic initiatives to gain a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector, Intel continues to struggle against intensifying competition in the PC market from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Moreover, China, Intel’s single largest market, is aiming to replace U.S.-made chips with domestic alternatives. This is going to hurt Intel’s financial results in the upcoming quarters.



Intel’s new Core Ultra 200V series processors, which offer exceptional AI performance, will surely bolster its prospects in the burgeoning AI PC market. However, several negative factors, such as fierce competition, rising geopolitical tension between the United States and China and difficulties in its foundry business, will be an overhang on INTC’s share performance.

INTC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Intel have lost 45.1% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 90.8%.



INTC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



