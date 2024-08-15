Intel Unusual Options Activity For August 15

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 14% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $422,977, and 8 were calls, valued at $358,061.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $16.0 and $24.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.0 to $24.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $23.00 $126.4K 12.8K 282 INTC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $23.00 $99.1K 2.9K 1.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.97 $2.9 $2.9 $18.00 $81.2K 614 280 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.55 $1.54 $1.55 $21.00 $55.0K 3.0K 422 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $23.00 $49.5K 12.8K 403

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intel With a volume of 17,975,565, the price of INTC is up 2.33% at $20.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

