Intel Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 13 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 12 1 3

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.86, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A decline of 14.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Intel among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $34.00 $42.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $30.00 $34.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $43.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $35.00 $42.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $35.00 $45.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $33.00 $45.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $44.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $32.50 $40.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $35.00 $42.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $48.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $36.00 $40.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $17.00 $17.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $34.00 $39.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $35.00 $37.00 Frank Lee HSBC Lowers Hold $37.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Intel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Intel's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Intel's Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Key Indicators: Intel's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

