Intel (INTC) Unusual Put Option Trade Worth $752K

On February 9, 2023 at 10:41:57 (ET) a $751.99K block of Put contracts in Intel (INTC) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 218 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100th percentile of all recent large trades made in INTC options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is $28.08. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of $28.24.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is $62,219MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, a decrease of 1.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 109 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INTC is 0.4403%, a decrease of 16.5877%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 2,779,091K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,496,474 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,404,546 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 26.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,078,086 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,504,433 shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 81,400,013 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,981,909 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 27.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 66,939,623 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,676,583 shares, representing a decrease of 30.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 43.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 60,291,099 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,063,735 shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 27.13% over the last quarter.

Intel Declares $0.36 Dividend

Intel said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $28.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.78%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Intel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

