Intel (INTC) and Karma Automotive to Develop SDVA Solution

Intel Corporation INTC recently announced a collaboration with Karma Automotive to jointly develop a cutting-edge Software Defined Vehicle Architecture (SDVA) solution aimed at redefining the automotive industry by creating intelligent, efficient and sustainable vehicles.



The partnership aims to focus on the development of SDVA, a significant departure from traditional vehicle architecture, which relies on multiple Electric Control Units (ECUs). By integrating various vehicle functions within Intel’s centralized and zonal compute systems, SDVA is expected to offer greater flexibility, lower costs, enhanced performance and improved energy efficiency.

For instance, in electric vehicles, SDVA will likely optimize battery usage by offloading tasks such as external camera monitoring to zonal controllers, thereby reducing unnecessary battery drain and streamlining vehicle design by cutting down the number of required ECUs.



Leveraging Intel's expertise in computing and software technology, the California-based luxury automaker will likely harness the full potential of SDVA to develop innovative and intelligent automobiles, including the Karma Kaveya super coupe, set to debut in 2026. The car is projected to offer up to 1,000 horsepower, optional all-wheel drive and a remarkable 0-60 mph acceleration in under three seconds, with a starting price of around $300,000.



Positioned as a pioneer in its class, Kaveya will be the world's first vehicle developed from the ground up with a true SDVA, setting new benchmarks in performance, efficiency and luxury. Upcoming Karma Automotive vehicles, including the potential production version of the "GT-UV" Design Study, will also likely incorporate this advanced architecture.



As the automotive industry undergoes a rapid transformation, this partnership between Intel and Karma Automotive highlights a transformative shift toward more innovative and efficient vehicle technology. By combining Intel’s technological prowess with Karma Automotive’s deep industry knowledge, this collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on the future of automotive excellence.



Shares of Intel have lost 36.5% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 128.4%.



