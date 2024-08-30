News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Intel Explores Various Options Including Foundry Split: Report

August 30, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chip maker Intel Corp. (INTC) is said to be looking at various options in order to turn around its business amid mounting losses, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. The options include splitting or selling its chip foundry unit and holding off on some of its expansion plans such as scrapping factory projects.

The company is seeking advice of potential options from its bankers, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. These options may also include mergers and acquisitions.

These options will be put up for consideration and will be presented during a board meeting next month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.