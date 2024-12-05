Intel Enhances Board with Industry Veterans

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Intel ( (INTC) ) has shared an update.

Intel Corporation has appointed industry veterans Eric Meurice and Steve Sanghi to its board of directors, bringing their extensive leadership experience from ASML Holding and Microchip Technology, respectively. Known for driving significant shareholder value and strategic growth in the semiconductor sector, both are set to offer valuable insights as Intel continues its corporate transformation and innovation in process technology. Their independent directorship is expected to bolster Intel’s competitive edge and profitability in the evolving market landscape.

