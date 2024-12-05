News & Insights

Stocks

Intel Enhances Board with Industry Veterans

December 05, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Intel ( (INTC) ) has shared an update.

Intel Corporation has appointed industry veterans Eric Meurice and Steve Sanghi to its board of directors, bringing their extensive leadership experience from ASML Holding and Microchip Technology, respectively. Known for driving significant shareholder value and strategic growth in the semiconductor sector, both are set to offer valuable insights as Intel continues its corporate transformation and innovation in process technology. Their independent directorship is expected to bolster Intel’s competitive edge and profitability in the evolving market landscape.

For an in-depth examination of INTC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.