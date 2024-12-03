Integrated Wellness and Btab Announce Business Combination

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (WEL) and Btab Ecommerce Group have announced a proposed business combination, aiming to list the new entity on a national exchange. This merger seeks to expand Btab’s reach and enhance its digital supply chain capabilities. While this opportunity presents significant growth potential, it also involves substantial risks, such as regulatory approvals and market fluctuations. Investors should stay informed of further developments as the SEC reviews the related registration statement.

