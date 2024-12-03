News & Insights

Integrated Wellness and Btab Announce Business Combination

December 03, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (WEL) ) has shared an announcement.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (WEL) and Btab Ecommerce Group have announced a proposed business combination, aiming to list the new entity on a national exchange. This merger seeks to expand Btab’s reach and enhance its digital supply chain capabilities. While this opportunity presents significant growth potential, it also involves substantial risks, such as regulatory approvals and market fluctuations. Investors should stay informed of further developments as the SEC reviews the related registration statement.

