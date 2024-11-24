News & Insights

Stocks

Integrated Research Limited Reports Strong FY24 Turnaround

November 24, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integrated Research Limited (AU:IRI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Integrated Research Limited has reported a robust financial turnaround for FY24, with a 22% increase in Total Contract Value and a 19% rise in revenue, driven by strong performance in the Americas and significant product growth. The company’s strategic financial management led to a net profit after tax of $27.1 million, reversing the previous year’s losses, and a substantial increase in cash reserves. While facing challenges in certain regions, Integrated Research is poised for future growth with plans to expand its product lines and explore new revenue streams.

For further insights into AU:IRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IREHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.