Integrated Research Limited Reports Strong FY24 Turnaround

Integrated Research Limited has reported a robust financial turnaround for FY24, with a 22% increase in Total Contract Value and a 19% rise in revenue, driven by strong performance in the Americas and significant product growth. The company’s strategic financial management led to a net profit after tax of $27.1 million, reversing the previous year’s losses, and a substantial increase in cash reserves. While facing challenges in certain regions, Integrated Research is poised for future growth with plans to expand its product lines and explore new revenue streams.

