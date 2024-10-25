News & Insights

Integrated Media Technology Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

October 25, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) has released an update.

Integrated Media Technology Limited has appointed Con Unerkov as a non-executive director to its board, effective October 23, 2024. Unerkov brings over 25 years of experience in financial markets and corporate financing to the role, along with leadership insights from his tenure as Chairman of Oakridge International Limited. His expertise is expected to enhance shareholder value and market recognition for the company.

