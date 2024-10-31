Integral Diagnostics Sees Strong FY24 Growth Amid Regulatory Shifts

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. reported a stronger second half for FY24, highlighting its focus on delivering high-acuity diagnostic services across Australia and New Zealand. The company operates 90 clinics, employing a team of highly skilled radiologists, and continues to expand its PET-CT facilities. Regulatory changes in Australia, including de-regulation of MRI services and Medicare updates, present opportunities for growth in the diagnostic imaging sector.

