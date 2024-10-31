Integral Diagnostics Boosts CEO’s Performance Rights

News & Insights

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. announced a significant increase in performance rights for CEO Ian Kadish, as part of the company’s Equity Incentive Plan approved by shareholders. The issuance adds 327,566 rights, bringing Kadish’s total to 975,498 performance rights, reflecting a strategic move to align executive interests with company performance.

