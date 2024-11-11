Integral Corporation Revises Financial Forecasts

Integral Corporation (JP:5842) has released an update.

Integral Corporation has issued corrections to its previously disclosed nine-month consolidated financial results, revealing significant adjustments in percentage changes for various financial metrics. The corrections highlight a revision in fund management fees and other expenses, indicating a more modest financial outlook than initially reported. This update is crucial for investors and stakeholders to reassess the company’s financial health and performance expectations.

