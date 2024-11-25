News & Insights

Stocks

Integral Corporation Forecasts Financial Gains from Fund III

November 25, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Integral Corporation (JP:5842) has released an update.

Integral Corporation is set to receive additional carried interest from its Fund III Series, reflecting a significant boost in its financial results. The company anticipates an increase in revenue by JPY 9.8 billion and profit before taxes by JPY 9.5 billion. This financial uplift is contingent on the timing of a share transfer, expected to conclude either by the end of December 2024 or early 2025.

