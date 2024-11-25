Integral Corporation Forecasts Financial Gains from Fund III

Integral Corporation (JP:5842) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Integral Corporation is set to receive additional carried interest from its Fund III Series, reflecting a significant boost in its financial results. The company anticipates an increase in revenue by JPY 9.8 billion and profit before taxes by JPY 9.5 billion. This financial uplift is contingent on the timing of a share transfer, expected to conclude either by the end of December 2024 or early 2025.

For further insights into JP:5842 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.