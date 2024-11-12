News & Insights

Integral Ad Science reports Q3 EPS 10c, consensus 7c

November 12, 2024 — 04:23 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $133.5M, consensus $138.11M. “We increased revenue at a double-digit rate in the Q3, driven by our industry-leading products and the contribution from new customers, with strong adjusted EBITDA performance,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We are excited about several new logo wins and the C-level executives we have added to our team. Our focus remains on driving product innovation and leveraging AI to deliver superior value for our customers. We were delighted to announce our first-to-market optimization solution for Meta in October.”

