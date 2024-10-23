IntegraFin Allocates Shares to Key Directors

IntegraFin Holdings PLC (GB:IHP) has released an update.

IntegraFin Holdings PLC has allocated ordinary shares as part of its Share Incentive Plan 2018 to key directors, including CEO Alexander Scott, Group Counsel David Johnson, and Executive Director Jonathan Gunby. Each director received 40 partnership shares and 80 matching shares at £3.76 per share. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning leadership interests with shareholder value.

