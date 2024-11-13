News & Insights

Integra Resources Expands with Strategic Acquisition

November 13, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Integra Resources Corp (TSE:ITR) has released an update.

Integra Resources Corp, a precious metals producer in the Western U.S., has completed the acquisition of Florida Canyon Gold Inc, expanding its asset portfolio. This strategic move aims to enhance profitability and operational excellence, while a recent private placement offering has bolstered its financial position with approximately C$19 million. Additionally, significant progress in its DeLamar project is expected to streamline operations and reduce costs.

