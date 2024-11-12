Integra Resources Expands with Key Acquisition

Integra Resources Corp (TSE:ITR) has released an update.

Integra Resources Corp. has successfully acquired Florida Canyon Gold Inc., transforming it into a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move diversifies Integra’s project portfolio by incorporating the operational Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, enhancing its gold and silver production capabilities. The acquisition was funded through a combination of share exchanges and a private placement, aimed at optimizing mining operations and advancing other projects.

