Integra Resources Expands Credit for Strategic Growth

Integra Resources Corp (TSE:ITR) has released an update.

Integra Resources Corp. has announced the agreement to amend its existing credit terms in collaboration with Beedie Investments Ltd., enhancing the borrowing capacity for ongoing projects. The non-revolving convertible term loan, now set at a significant US$20 million, is aimed at facilitating the FCGI Acquisition. This strategic financial move underscores Integra’s commitment to expanding its operational footprint.

