Integer Holdings Corp Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $23.61 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $37.01 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Integer Holdings Corp reported adjusted earnings of $54.71 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $464.11 million from $476.49 million last year.

Integer Holdings Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.61 Mln. vs. $37.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $464.11 Mln vs. $476.49 Mln last year.

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