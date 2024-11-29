Intchains acquired approximately 915.3 ETHs from September 30 to November 28

Intchains Group (ICG) announced updates to its ETH activity and holdings. During the period between September 30 and November 28, the company acquired approximately 915.3 ETHs for approximately RMB 20.7M, or $2.9M, in cash, at an average price of approximately RMB 22,626, or $3,123, per ETH, inclusive of fees and expenses. The ETH purchases were made using the company’s cash flows. As of November 28, the company, together with its subsidiaries, held an aggregate of approximately 5,066.6 ETHs, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately RMB 107.0M, or $14.8M, and an average purchase price of approximately RMB 21,117, or $2,914, per ETH, inclusive of fees and expenses, Intchains noted.

