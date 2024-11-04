Intapp reports Q1 EPS 21c, consensus 13c

Reports Q1 revenue $118.8M, consensus $117.82M. “We’re pleased to start the fiscal year–our fourth as a public company–with the launch of a new vertical AI solution aimed directly at the needs of our target market,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp (INTA). “We are excited by the interest in our new product releases and the ability to support our clients as they move towards digitization and look to innovate through the use of advanced technology.”

