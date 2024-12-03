News & Insights

Insurers collected billions in premiums from Medicare for veterans, WSJ says

December 03, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Healthcare insurers collected billions of dollars a year in premiums from Medicare for about a million veterans, even though they go to the VA for some or all of their healthcare needs, a Wall Street Journal analysis of Medicare and VA data found, Mark Maremont, Christopher Weaver, and Tom McGinty report. The analysis found the insurers paid far fewer medical bills for those veterans than for typical members, and that about one in five members of Medicare Advantage plans that enroll many veterans didn’t use a single Medicare service in 2021. Publicly traded companies in the space include CVS Health (CVS), Centene (CNC), Cigna (CI), Elevance Health (ELV), Humana (HUM), Molina Healthcare (MOH) and UnitedHealth (UNH).

