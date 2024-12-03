Insurers collected billions in premiums from Medicare for veterans, WSJ says

Healthcare insurers collected billions of dollars a year in premiums from Medicare for about a million veterans, even though they go to the VA for some or all of their healthcare needs, a Wall Street Journal analysis of Medicare and VA data found, Mark Maremont, Christopher Weaver, and Tom McGinty report. The analysis found the insurers paid far fewer medical bills for those veterans than for typical members, and that about one in five members of Medicare Advantage plans that enroll many veterans didn’t use a single Medicare service in 2021. Publicly traded companies in the space include CVS Health (CVS), Centene (CNC), Cigna (CI), Elevance Health (ELV), Humana (HUM), Molina Healthcare (MOH) and UnitedHealth (UNH).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.