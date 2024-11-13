Insurance Australia Group’s Director Maintains Shareholding

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited announced no change in the number of shares held by Nicholas Hawkins, who retains 590,194 fully paid ordinary shares. However, Hawkins acquired additional deferred awards rights and executive performance rights, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

