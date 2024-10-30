News & Insights

Stocks

Insurance Australia Group Updates on Share Buy-Back

October 30, 2024 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited has announced a recent update on its on-market buy-back, revealing that it repurchased 421,684 of its ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to nearly 4 million. This strategic move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health and a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:IAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAUGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.