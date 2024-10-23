News & Insights

Insurance Australia Group Says On Track To Deliver FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAUGY.PK, IAUGF.PK, IAG.AX) said it is on track to deliver its guidance for fiscal year 2025.

At the insurer's annual general meeting, IAG managing director and chief executive Nick Hawkins stated that the company expects to meet its fiscal year 2025 guidance for an insurance margin of 13.5% to 15.5%. Additionally, he indicated that gross written premium growth is anticipated to be in the mid-to-high single digits.

The company declared a final dividend of 17 cents per share, franked to 50%. This took the full year dividend to 27 cents per share, an 80% increase on the full year dividend for fiscal year 2023.

IAG's CEO expressed confidence in the company's ability to deliver strong shareholder returns, based on the through-the-cycle ROE target of between 14% and 15%.

