Instil Bio initiated with a Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage of Instil Bio (TIL) with a Market Perform rating and no price target Instil Bio enters the :competitive landscape in last place but with a differentiated molecule,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the shares as fairly valued currently. It notes the company has very little clinical data outside the best objective response rate of 46% in 23 patients

