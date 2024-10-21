News & Insights

Stocks

Insteel unit acquires welded wire reinforcement firm EWP for $70M

October 21, 2024 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Insteel (IIIN) Industries announced earlier, that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Insteel Wire Products Company has acquired Engineered Wire Products or EWP for $70M in an asset transaction, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction was funded from cash on hand. EWP is a leading manufacturer of welded wire reinforcement products for use in nonresidential and residential construction. For the twelve months ended September 30 , EWP’s sales were $93.3M. “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of EWP. This move will expand our geographic footprint and bolster our competitive position in the Midwest market,” stated H.O. Woltz III, President and CEO of Insteel. “The acquisition of EWP will enhance our customer service capabilities and drive down operating costs through operational synergies.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IIIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IIIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.