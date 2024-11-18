News & Insights

Insteel closes Warren, Ohio facility

November 18, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Insteel (IIIN) Industries announced that it will be closing its facility in Warren, Ohio, and moving the manufacturing to the Company’s remaining welded wire reinforcement production facilities. The Warren facility was acquired as part of Insteel’s recent purchase of Engineered Wire Products, Inc. The consolidation of the Company’s welded wire manufacturing operations is expected to result in the elimination of up to 35 positions at the Warren facility. It is anticipated that operations at the Warren facility will cease by the end of November 2024. Insteel expects to incur a restructuring charge of approximately $1.9 million related to the facility’s closure.

