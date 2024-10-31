News & Insights

Inspur Digital Boosts Market Presence with New Investor

Inspur International (HK:0596) has released an update.

Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology Limited is set to boost its market presence and governance by introducing a strategic investor into one of its subsidiaries through a capital increase of RMB40 million. This move will slightly dilute Inspur’s stake in the subsidiary, yet it will maintain controlling interest, ensuring financial consolidation. The strategy aims to enhance capital strength and business development potential.

