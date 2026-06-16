InspireMD Posts Positive CGUARDIANS II Data for CGuard Prime TCAR

InspireMD, Inc. NSPR announced positive 30-day results from the CGUARDIANS II clinical trial evaluating its CGuard Prime 80 cm carotid stent implant for use in transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedures. The study met key safety and efficacy endpoints, reporting a 100% acute device success rate and no deaths, strokes, myocardial infarctions or stent thrombosis within 30 days.

The latest data strengthen InspireMD's case for a potential FDA approval of the CGuard Prime 80 cm implant in the second half of 2026. For investors, the approval could significantly expand the company's addressable market beyond carotid artery stenting procedures and provide access to more than 35,000 TCAR procedures performed annually in the United States.

Likely Trend of NSPR Stock Following the News

Shares of NSPR have traded flat since the announcement of the news. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 57.3% compared with the industry’s 17.4% decline. The S&P 500 increased 8.7% in the same time frame.

The positive CGUARDIANS II data are likely to bolster InspireMD's long-term growth prospects by supporting the regulatory expansion of the CGuard Prime platform into the rapidly growing TCAR market. If approved, the 80 cm implant would enable the company to address a significantly larger patient population and diversify its revenue stream beyond traditional carotid artery stenting procedures. The encouraging safety and efficacy profile may also strengthen physician confidence and drive broader adoption of the CGuard platform, positioning InspireMD to capitalize on increasing demand for minimally invasive stroke-prevention therapies.

NSPR currently has a market capitalization of $34.2 million.



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More on the News

The CGUARDIANS II study is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm pivotal trial designed to evaluate the acute device success and technical success of the CGuard Prime 80 cm carotid stent implant when used with the FDA-cleared ENROUTE TCAR neuroprotection system. The trial enrolled 50 patients across 11 sites in the United States, comprising individuals considered at high risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy. The study met its key endpoints, with acute device success achieved in all 50 patients, translating to a 100% success rate.

Further, the trial reported no deaths, strokes or myocardial infarctions within 30 days of the procedure. No cases of stent thrombosis were observed during the 30-day follow-up period, while complete stent patency was recorded in all evaluable subjects. According to the company, these encouraging findings support the safety and efficacy profile of the CGuard Prime 80 cm implant in TCAR procedures and strengthen its ongoing Premarket Approval supplement application with the FDA, which is currently under review. InspireMD expects a potential approval in the second half of 2026, which could expand the use of the CGuard Prime platform into the growing U.S. TCAR market.

Favorable Industry Prospect for NSPR

Per a report by Growth Market Reports, the global TCAR systems market size reached $1.14 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of carotid artery disease and advancements in minimally invasive vascular procedures. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2033, reaching an estimated USD 2.28 billion by 2033.

A Recent Development by NSPR

Recently, InspireMD announced the enrollment of the first patient in the CGUARDIANS III pivotal study evaluating its proprietary SwitchGuard neuro protection system for use alongside the CGuard Prime 80 cm stent platform in TCAR procedures. The first patient was enrolled by Dr. Patrick Muck at Good Samaritan Hospital, part of the TriHealth System in Cincinnati, OH.

NSPR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, NSPR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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