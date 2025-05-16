Is Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Inspired Entertainment (INSE). INSE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.32, while its industry has an average P/E of 25.02. INSE's Forward P/E has been as high as 33.98 and as low as 8.19, with a median of 12.64, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. INSE has a P/S ratio of 0.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Inspired Entertainment is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, INSE feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

