Inspired Entertainment Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Inspired Entertainment has appointed James Richardson as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Richardson brings nearly 30 years of financial leadership experience, having held senior roles at Manchester Airports Group and William Hill plc. His appointment coincides with Inspired’s strategic growth in the online gaming sector, positioning him to drive further innovation and value creation for the company and its shareholders.

