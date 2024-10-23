News & Insights

Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Direct Stock Offering

October 23, 2024 — 06:29 am EDT

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. Class A ( (IVP) ) has issued an announcement.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. has announced a $2.5 million registered direct offering of Class A common stock at $0.25 per share, with Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acting as the sole placement agent. The proceeds are intended for working capital, general corporate purposes, and strategic investments. The offering, set to close around October 23, 2024, highlights the company’s plans for expansion and potential acquisitions in the veterinary healthcare sector.

