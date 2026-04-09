Inspire Tactical Balanced Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RISN

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (Symbol: RISN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.13, changing hands as low as $28.99 per share. Inspire Tactical Balanced shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RISN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RISN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.10 per share, with $31.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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