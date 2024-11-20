Inspire Medical upgraded to Buy at BofA on durable margin upside

As previously reported, BofA analyst Travis Steed upgraded Inspire Medical (INSP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $255, up from $220. Inspire has turned the corner on profitability and margin upside seems durable, the analyst tells investors. The company is “now squarely in the profitable growth category” after two quarters of positive operating margin and is buying back stock, which is a “bullish sign” for margins and the free cash flow outlook, the analyst added.

