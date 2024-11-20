Inspire Medical upgraded to Buy at BofA on durable margin upside

As previously reported, BofA analyst Travis Steed upgraded Inspire Medical (INSP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $255, up from $220. Inspire has turned the corner on profitability and margin upside seems durable, the analyst tells investors. The company is “now squarely in the profitable growth category” after two quarters of positive operating margin and is buying back stock, which is a “bullish sign” for margins and the free cash flow outlook, the analyst added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on INSP:
- Inspire Medical upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
- Inspire Medical authorizes $75M accelerated share repurchase program
- Inspire Medical price target raised to $260 from $255 at Piper Sandler
- Inspire Medical price target raised to $252 from $240 at Baird
- Inspire Medical price target raised to $198 from $187 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.