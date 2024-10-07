Inspirato Promotes Michael Arthur To Succeed Robert Kaiden As CFO

(RTTNews) - Inspirato Inc. (ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, announced Monday the promotion of Michael Arthur to Chief Financial Officer. He will replace current CFO, Robert Kaiden, who has planned to transition out of the role effective November 8, 2024.

Arthur joined Inspirato in February 2023 and has served as Senior Vice President of Finance, overseeing Corporate Finance, FP&A and Treasury. Prior to Inspirato, he spent more than 10 years in finance, accounting, and corporate strategy roles at PwC and VF Corp.

In addition to Payam Zamani taking over as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the third quarter, the Company appointed three new members to its Board of Directors, including current Inspirato President David Kallery.

The other two new members joining Inspirato's Board of Directors are Julie Wainwright, Founder and former CEO of The RealReal, and May Samali, Founder & CEO of Human Leadership Lab.

