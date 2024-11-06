Inspiration Energy’s Trade Order Revoked After Filing

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (TSE:ISP) has released an update.

Inspiration Energy Corp. has successfully filed its overdue annual and interim financial statements, leading to the revocation of a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission. This development marks a positive step for the mineral exploration company, which is focused on growth and asset acquisition in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:ISP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.