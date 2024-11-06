News & Insights

Inspiration Energy’s Trade Order Revoked After Filing

November 06, 2024 — 12:43 pm EST

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (TSE:ISP) has released an update.

Inspiration Energy Corp. has successfully filed its overdue annual and interim financial statements, leading to the revocation of a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission. This development marks a positive step for the mineral exploration company, which is focused on growth and asset acquisition in Canada.

