Inspiration Energy Names New CFO Doug McFaul

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (TSE:ISP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Inspiration Energy Corp. has appointed Doug McFaul as their new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years of financial expertise to the company. McFaul’s extensive experience in capital markets and public company operations is expected to bolster Inspiration’s strategic goals in mineral exploration.

For further insights into TSE:ISP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.