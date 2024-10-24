Inspira Technologies Joins Glo-Med for U.S. Expansion

Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN (IINN) has released an update.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. has partnered with Glo-Med Networks Inc. to establish a distribution facility in Florida for its INSPIRA ART100 device, cleared for Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures by the FDA. This move is set to strengthen Inspira’s presence in the U.S. market, aiming to tap into a potential $19 billion market opportunity by enhancing operational efficiency and customer support. The facility will also serve as a hub for future product commercialization, supported by a partnership with Med-Stat Consulting Services.

