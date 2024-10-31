News & Insights

Insperity reports Q3 adjusted EPS 39c, consensus 33c

October 31, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $1.56B, consensus $1.56B. “We are pleased with our Q3 financial results, especially with a measurable headwind of uncertainty in the small to medium sized business marketplace,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity (NSP) chairman and chief executive officer. “We are focused on a successful fall selling and retention season to achieve a solid starting point in 2025. We see an opportunity for growth acceleration next year with sales and service improvements as we leverage our data infrastructure with AI and our Workday strategic partnership.”

