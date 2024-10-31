Insperity reports Q3 adjusted EPS 39c, consensus 33c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.56B, consensus $1.56B. “We are pleased with our Q3 financial results, especially with a measurable headwind of uncertainty in the small to medium sized business marketplace,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity (NSP) chairman and chief executive officer. “We are focused on a successful fall selling and retention season to achieve a solid starting point in 2025. We see an opportunity for growth acceleration next year with sales and service improvements as we leverage our data infrastructure with AI and our Workday strategic partnership.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NSP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.