Insperity Expects Q4 Profit Below View, Revises Annual Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Insperity, Inc. (NSP) on Thursday revealed that it expects a decline in fourth-quarter and annual earnings.

James Allison, executive vice president of Insperity, said: "Our guidance includes a continued higher cost trend in Q4 compared to the favorable cost trend in the first half of 2024. We continue to expect the full year cost trend to be at the low end of our initial budgeted range of 4.5% to 6%."

For the fourth-quarter, the company expects adjusted income per share of negative $0.10 to positive $0.12, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 113 percent to 84 percent.

On average, five-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $0.11 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, Insperity now projects adjusted income per share of $3.42 to $3.66, compared with the prior outlook of $3.33 to $3.88 per share. This revised guidance reflects a year-on-year decline of 38 percent to 34 percent.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $3.58 per share, for the year.

