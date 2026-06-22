INSP Highlights New OSA Data and PREDICTOR Study at SLEEP 2026

Inspire Medical Systems INSP recently showcased new clinical data, technology advancements and cardiovascular outcomes research at SLEEP 2026, the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. A major focus of the company’s presence was the growing body of evidence supporting Inspire therapy in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

INSP showcased its next-generation Inspire V system, advances in closed-loop hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HNS) therapy, the Inspire SleepSync remote patient management platform and resources designed to establish and expand Inspire programs.

Per management, the company’s participation at SLEEP 2026 highlights the continued evolution of the Inspire platform, including the Inspire V system and new clinical data demonstrating real-world effectiveness. INSP’s long-standing association with the conference reflects its commitment to advancing physician education and improving outcomes for patients with OSA worldwide.

Likely Trend of INSP Stock Following the News

Shares of INSP have gained 2.9% since the announcement on Tuesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have declined 53.8% compared with the industry’s 17.3% fall. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.7% in the same timeframe.

The latest data presentation and publication of the PREDICTOR study are likely to strengthen Inspire Medical’s position in the growing sleep apnea treatment market. Positive clinical outcomes, high patient adherence and studies showing lower rates of several cardiovascular events may support physician confidence and patient adoption of Inspire therapy. The PREDICTOR study could further expand patient access and reduce diagnostic barriers, supporting future adoption and market growth.

INSP currently has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion.



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More on the Latest Clinical Findings

Research highlighted at the event included a secondary analysis of the STAR trial, which demonstrated significant reductions in hypoxic burden, a physiologic measure of oxygen desaturation linked to OSA risk. The analysis showed improvements in daytime sleepiness that correlated with reductions in hypoxic burden, even among 50% apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) non-responders.

The company highlighted another study comparing HNS and CPAP therapy in matched groups of 3,525 patients each using the TriNetX database. The study demonstrated significantly lower rates of several cardiovascular and respiratory complications. Lower odds were observed for stroke, myocardial infarction, atrial fibrillation/flutter, hypertensive crisis, pulmonary embolism, ventricular tachycardia, COPD exacerbation, acute kidney injury, hospitalization, acute heart failure and others, compared with CPAP therapy.

The company also announced the publication of the PREDICTOR study, which identified body mass index and neck circumference as predictors of complete concentric collapse. These findings suggest that some patients may be screened for Inspire eligibility without requiring drug-induced sleep endoscopy.

Clinical data presented at SLEEP 2026 further demonstrated the effectiveness of Inspire therapy. Final results from a study of the Inspire V system showed a 20.4% reduction in implant time, improved respiratory sensing performance, a reduction in mean AHI from 34.4 to 8.4 events per hour and average nightly usage of 5.9 hours.

Data from the ADHERE registry, which followed 5,000 patients across the United States and Europe, showed a 62% median reduction in AHI, improvements in daytime sleepiness and strong long-term adherence. Additional real-world studies reported higher adherence rates and greater disease alleviation with Inspire therapy compared with CPAP, while late-breaking research suggested Inspire therapy may reduce major adverse cardiovascular event risk relative to both CPAP and untreated OSA.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Fortune Business Insights, the sleep apnea implants market is valued at $724.2 million in 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2026 to 2034.

Factors like the increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea are boosting the market growth.

Other News

In May, Inspire Medical announced its first-quarter 2026 results. The company delivered modest top-line growth, margin expansion and improved operating cash flow, highlighting disciplined cost management and a favorable product mix shift toward Inspire V. However, reimbursement-related disruptions and the WISeR program continue to pressure procedure volumes, prompting a reduction in full-year guidance. Management expects these headwinds to ease over time, supporting sequential improvement through 2026 and positioning the company for renewed growth in 2027.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

INSP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, INSP has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which was 35.71% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 37.3% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 25.6%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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